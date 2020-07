Amenities

******Beautiful raised ranch property with a large fenced in backyard!***** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors, with carpet in the bedrooms, a large master suite with a garden tub with separate shower, and a walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are a nice size; one of the secondary rooms has a bay window. There is a finished bonus room, laundry room and extra storage in the basement.