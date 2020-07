Amenities

If you've been looking for that perfect house, you've found it!



Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot. Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer furnace w/ gas heat. Wood flooring throughout main level and carpet in bedrooms. Newer light fixtures throughout. Country Rocking chair porch overlooking large front yard, two car garage.



For a self-guided tour go online to Rently.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.