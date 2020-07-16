All apartments in Paulding County
435 Dublin Way

435 Dublin Way · (770) 691-0333
Location

435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA 30132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2312 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home!

The Macland Township community is located outside the heart of Dallas, Georgia, featuring newly built homes on freshly sodded lots. This community is near several grocery stores such as Kroger, ALDI and Sam’s Club. This community also neighbors home good stores such as Home Depot, Best Buy, and Target. Dwellers of this community will also have the comfort knowing they live within driving distance of the newly constructed WellStar hospital. Come out and visit one of these new homes at your convenience.

Directions from Atlanta: Travel North on I-75 and take the exit for Hwy 120 heading West. Continue until you intersect with Macland Rd and take a right. Follow that road until you see Macland Township Rd on your right where a ResiBuilt home is waiting for you!

Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The Grantview is a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This pet friendly home has over 2,300 sq/ft of living space with a two-car garage. ResiBuilt Homes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. To find more information visit our website at Resibuilt.com or click Available Homes & Apply Here! and see how easy it is!

As you search for your next home beware of fraudulent rental postings. We work in tandem with a professional property management company, WRIPM, who treats each client equally with dignity and respect. If you feel that someone other than ResiBuilt Homes or WRIPM is trying to lease one of our properties to you, please contact ResiBuilt directly at leasing@resibuilt.com or call 470-202-9880 to speak with one of our leasing specialists. Happy home hunting :-D
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Dublin Way have any available units?
435 Dublin Way has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Dublin Way have?
Some of 435 Dublin Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Dublin Way currently offering any rent specials?
435 Dublin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Dublin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Dublin Way is pet friendly.
Does 435 Dublin Way offer parking?
Yes, 435 Dublin Way offers parking.
Does 435 Dublin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Dublin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Dublin Way have a pool?
No, 435 Dublin Way does not have a pool.
Does 435 Dublin Way have accessible units?
No, 435 Dublin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Dublin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Dublin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Dublin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Dublin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
