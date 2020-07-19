All apartments in Paulding County
363 BRANCH VALLEY Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

363 BRANCH VALLEY Way

363 Branch Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

363 Branch Valley Way, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is in a desirable neighborhood. Located in cul-de-sac. Home is bright and open with lots of windows. Two-inch blinds throughout home. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Two car garage with auto door opener. Covered patio for your enjoyment. Clean and well cared for. Good schools. Owner holds an active GA real estate license. NEW flooring in baths and first floor. Swim/Tennis included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way have any available units?
363 BRANCH VALLEY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way have?
Some of 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way currently offering any rent specials?
363 BRANCH VALLEY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way pet-friendly?
No, 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way offer parking?
Yes, 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way offers parking.
Does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way have a pool?
Yes, 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way has a pool.
Does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way have accessible units?
No, 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

