This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is in a desirable neighborhood. Located in cul-de-sac. Home is bright and open with lots of windows. Two-inch blinds throughout home. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Two car garage with auto door opener. Covered patio for your enjoyment. Clean and well cared for. Good schools. Owner holds an active GA real estate license. NEW flooring in baths and first floor. Swim/Tennis included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way have any available units?
363 BRANCH VALLEY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way have?
Some of 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 BRANCH VALLEY Way currently offering any rent specials?
363 BRANCH VALLEY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.