Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:23 PM

356 Brookwood Crossing

356 Brookwood Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

356 Brookwood Crossing, Paulding County, GA 30134

Subdivision - Brookwood Parke

Subdivision Includes - Pool, Tennis and Basketball

FEATURES:

* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath
* Greatroom boasts a cozy gas fireplace to curl up to on these cool nights!
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Kitchen comes complete with all new appliances, Stove, Refridgerator & Dishwasher
* Kitchen has separate food pantry
* Large Master Bedroom with ceiling fan
* Spacious master bath with separate garden tub, and standup shower
* Master Bedroom has his and hers separate closets
* Large Washer & Dryer room
* All fixtures are brush nickel
* 2 inch window blinds through out the whole house
* Back patio
* 2 car garage with garage door opener and 2 remotes

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter.

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

