356 Brookwood Crossing

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Subdivision - Brookwood Parke



Subdivision Includes - Pool, Tennis and Basketball



FEATURES:



* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath

* Greatroom boasts a cozy gas fireplace to curl up to on these cool nights!

* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house

* Kitchen comes complete with all new appliances, Stove, Refridgerator & Dishwasher

* Kitchen has separate food pantry

* Large Master Bedroom with ceiling fan

* Spacious master bath with separate garden tub, and standup shower

* Master Bedroom has his and hers separate closets

* Large Washer & Dryer room

* All fixtures are brush nickel

* 2 inch window blinds through out the whole house

* Back patio

* 2 car garage with garage door opener and 2 remotes



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter.



*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com