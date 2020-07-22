All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 331 Thornbrooke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
331 Thornbrooke Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 9:44 PM

331 Thornbrooke Drive

331 Thornbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

331 Thornbrook Drive, Paulding County, GA 30141

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home with good sized basement that is partially finished! The home features a split bedroom floor plan, real hardwood floors in the common area and large private fenced in back yard with built in brick smoker, large chicken coup and several raised beds perfect for gardening!

Minimum Qualifications:
$50 application fee per person. Anyone over 18 must apply
Must make 3.5 times the rent in income ($4,725 monthly can be combined)
Must have good and verifiable rental history
Must have at least 2 years verifiable job history
Background check will be preformed
Credit check will be preformed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Thornbrooke Drive have any available units?
331 Thornbrooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 331 Thornbrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 Thornbrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Thornbrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 331 Thornbrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 331 Thornbrooke Drive offer parking?
No, 331 Thornbrooke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 331 Thornbrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Thornbrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Thornbrooke Drive have a pool?
No, 331 Thornbrooke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 331 Thornbrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 Thornbrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Thornbrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Thornbrooke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Thornbrooke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Thornbrooke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College