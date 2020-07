Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

3/2.5 ranch style located in Hiram, Georgia in a great location. Minutes from HWY and shopping/dining. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and full tub and seperate shower. Large walk in closet. Huge living room ceilings. Kitchen and seperate dining room. Bonus room great for an office! Fenced in backyard. Call McWhorter Property Management to set up a time to view today!