Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home in Hiram neighborhood. Welcoming rocking chair front porch. Spacious fireside great room, formal dining, and large kitchen sure to satisfy the chef in the house. Nice sized bedrooms and sparkling baths. Finished basement with 2 additional living areas. Separate detached workshop and wonderful yard! Pet friendly! This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details