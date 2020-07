Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Split Foyer Home with Fenced Yard - Great split foyer house on cul-de-sac. Huge picture window in living room, vaulted ceiling with fan and rock fireplace. Dining room dining. Kitchen has refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. All 3 bedroom on upper level, Spacious master with ceiling fan, master bath has separate shower and large soaking tub. Lower level has laundry area 2 bonus areas and entrance to 2 car garage.



