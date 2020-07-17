All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY

260 International Parkway · (678) 750-3508
Location

260 International Parkway, Paulding County, GA 30157

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1000 SQ FT - Commercial Office/Warehouse Space
Please note that this is a WAREHOUSE, this is not a home. This is an 1800 sqft warehouse with office, bath and storage room. Combination warehouse and office space for lease. EXCELLENT LOCATION. Less than 1/4 mile from WellStar Paulding Hospital. Commercial office/warehouse for lease this commercial space features office space, bathroom with shower, storage room or additional warehouse space. Rolling warehouse door. Call Janice today at 678-750-3502

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY have any available units?
260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY offer parking?
No, 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY have a pool?
No, 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY does not have a pool.
Does 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY does not have units with air conditioning.
