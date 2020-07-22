All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
258 Red Maple Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:50 PM

258 Red Maple Way

258 Red Maple Way · No Longer Available
Location

258 Red Maple Way, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! Hurry since this special won't last for long!
This beautiful home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms. In addition to the bathrooms, the rest of the home has also been updated with a neutral color scheme, professionally installed flooring and fitted with stylish contemporary light fixtures. The sunlit living room flows seamlessly to both dining rooms and kitchen. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major appliances (to be delivered prior to move in) and the key feature to the room are the gorgeous, mahogany stained cabinets. With two dining areas you can decide where to serve your favorite home cooked meals! The dining room located adjacent to the kitchen has access to the fenced backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a pa
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Red Maple Way have any available units?
258 Red Maple Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 258 Red Maple Way currently offering any rent specials?
258 Red Maple Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Red Maple Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Red Maple Way is pet friendly.
Does 258 Red Maple Way offer parking?
No, 258 Red Maple Way does not offer parking.
Does 258 Red Maple Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Red Maple Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Red Maple Way have a pool?
No, 258 Red Maple Way does not have a pool.
Does 258 Red Maple Way have accessible units?
No, 258 Red Maple Way does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Red Maple Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Red Maple Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Red Maple Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Red Maple Way does not have units with air conditioning.
