200 Tibbitts Dr

Location Location!! Duplex is just off Dallas Hwy & very convenient to Hiram Business area & shopping /restaurants!! Home sits back off the road. Recently remodeled w/ hardwood flooring and freshly painted! 2 bedroom & 1 full bath, laundry closet in the hall, eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, electric stove & oven. Unit has gas heat /electric air. Just one minute from Cobb line. Lawn maintenance once a month No pets /Non-smokers only! First/ last months rent, $895 deposit/$35 credit check fee. decent credit score, good rental history, 1 year lease term or longer is better.