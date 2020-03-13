3526 Kingsbrooke Court, Panthersville, GA 30034 Panthersville
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming culdesac home, minutes from Belvedere! Four bedrooms and a full finished basement. Two additional rooms could be bedrooms without closets. Large yard and very spacious home. Enjoy the deck for cookouts. Excellent condition
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have any available units?
3526 Kingsbrooke Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Kingsbrooke Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct offer parking?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have a pool?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have accessible units?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)