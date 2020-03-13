All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
3526 Kingsbrooke Ct
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

3526 Kingsbrooke Ct

3526 Kingsbrooke Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3526 Kingsbrooke Court, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming culdesac home, minutes from Belvedere! Four bedrooms and a full finished basement. Two additional rooms could be bedrooms without closets. Large yard and very spacious home. Enjoy the deck for cookouts. Excellent condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have any available units?
3526 Kingsbrooke Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Kingsbrooke Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct offer parking?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have a pool?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have accessible units?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3526 Kingsbrooke Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College