2848 Lloyd Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice Split Level Rental in the Decatur area - Property Id: 262533



Up for lease is a 4 bed 2.5 bathroom split level home located in the Decatur area



Home has a large yard, an bonus room which could potentially be a 5th bedroom, lots of square footage.



Well designed inside with two separate living spaces. Wonderful light, good neighbors, convenient and light traffic to downtown Atlanta, I20 & 285 as well as downtown Decatur.



Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee. doc prep fee $50.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262533

Property Id 262533



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5704022)