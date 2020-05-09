All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2848 Lloyd Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2848 Lloyd Rd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2848 Lloyd Rd

2848 Lloyd Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2848 Lloyd Road, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice Split Level Rental in the Decatur area - Property Id: 262533

Up for lease is a 4 bed 2.5 bathroom split level home located in the Decatur area

Home has a large yard, an bonus room which could potentially be a 5th bedroom, lots of square footage.

Well designed inside with two separate living spaces. Wonderful light, good neighbors, convenient and light traffic to downtown Atlanta, I20 & 285 as well as downtown Decatur.

Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee. doc prep fee $50.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262533
Property Id 262533

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5704022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Lloyd Rd have any available units?
2848 Lloyd Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2848 Lloyd Rd have?
Some of 2848 Lloyd Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Lloyd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Lloyd Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Lloyd Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Lloyd Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2848 Lloyd Rd offer parking?
No, 2848 Lloyd Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2848 Lloyd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Lloyd Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Lloyd Rd have a pool?
No, 2848 Lloyd Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Lloyd Rd have accessible units?
No, 2848 Lloyd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Lloyd Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 Lloyd Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 Lloyd Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2848 Lloyd Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College