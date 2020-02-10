All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

537 Brentwood Blvd

537 Brentwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

537 Brentwood Boulevard, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Palmetto- 537 Brentwood Blvd 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Plus Basement - 537 Brentwood Blvd
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath

Full Basement, Fireplace !!
NO TRAFFIC, END OF CULDESAC

How to Qualify:
1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly

2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)

3. Have proof of income

4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App

5. We do not check credit

6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease

We do not accept section 8

(RLNE4129488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Brentwood Blvd have any available units?
537 Brentwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 537 Brentwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
537 Brentwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Brentwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 537 Brentwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 537 Brentwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 537 Brentwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 537 Brentwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Brentwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Brentwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 537 Brentwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 537 Brentwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 537 Brentwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Brentwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Brentwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Brentwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Brentwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

