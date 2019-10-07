All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated October 7 2019 at 4:45 PM

510 Shaggy Hickory Trl

510 Shaggy Hickory Trail · No Longer Available
Location

510 Shaggy Hickory Trail, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Split Level home. Top level features an Open kitchen with black appliances, eat-in breakfast area and access to a rear deck. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Separate dining area. Spacious master bedroom with master bath featuring a double vanity garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. One full bath in Hall. Lower-level features an open living area with 1 full bath. 1 car garage with a custom added 2 car carport. Large yard and great neighborhood only 1.4 miles away from Veterans Park. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl have any available units?
510 Shaggy Hickory Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl have?
Some of 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl currently offering any rent specials?
510 Shaggy Hickory Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl pet-friendly?
No, 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl offer parking?
Yes, 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl offers parking.
Does 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl have a pool?
No, 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl does not have a pool.
Does 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl have accessible units?
No, 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Shaggy Hickory Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
