510 Shaggy Hickory Trl

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Split Level home. Top level features an Open kitchen with black appliances, eat-in breakfast area and access to a rear deck. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Separate dining area. Spacious master bedroom with master bath featuring a double vanity garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. One full bath in Hall. Lower-level features an open living area with 1 full bath. 1 car garage with a custom added 2 car carport. Large yard and great neighborhood only 1.4 miles away from Veterans Park. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan