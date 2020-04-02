504 Past Street

Amenities

Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent in Palmetto, GA.

This home is full of character and charm, waiting for a family to call home.

Hardwood floors, central heat/window a/c units, and washer/dryer connections.

Visit our website today for more information.

Section 8 Welcomed!

Non-smoking unit. No pets.



| Apply today at www.rejuvenateamerica.com

| $50.00 Application Fee for everyone over the age of 18

| No evictions or judgments within the past 5 years

|$7000/Security Deposit and $700/1st month's rent

| Must earn two and a half times monthly rent.

| Employment and Rental Verification will be conducted

Cozy duplex located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the City of Palmetto. The duplex is conveniently located near downtown Palmetto, near Veteran's Park, where you and your family can enjoy exercising, track and field and a playground. Walking distance to Palmetto Elementary School, Fulton County Library (Palmetto Branch) and MARTA transit.