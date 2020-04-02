All apartments in Palmetto
504 Past Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:36 AM

504 Past Street

504 Past Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 Past Street, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent in Palmetto, GA.
This home is full of character and charm, waiting for a family to call home.
Hardwood floors, central heat/window a/c units, and washer/dryer connections.
Visit our website today for more information.
Section 8 Welcomed!
Non-smoking unit. No pets.

| Apply today at www.rejuvenateamerica.com
| $50.00 Application Fee for everyone over the age of 18
| No evictions or judgments within the past 5 years
|$7000/Security Deposit and $700/1st month's rent
| Must earn two and a half times monthly rent.
| Employment and Rental Verification will be conducted
Cozy duplex located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the City of Palmetto. The duplex is conveniently located near downtown Palmetto, near Veteran's Park, where you and your family can enjoy exercising, track and field and a playground. Walking distance to Palmetto Elementary School, Fulton County Library (Palmetto Branch) and MARTA transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Past Street have any available units?
504 Past Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 504 Past Street have?
Some of 504 Past Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Past Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 Past Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Past Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 Past Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 504 Past Street offer parking?
Yes, 504 Past Street offers parking.
Does 504 Past Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Past Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Past Street have a pool?
No, 504 Past Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 Past Street have accessible units?
No, 504 Past Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Past Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Past Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Past Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 Past Street has units with air conditioning.
