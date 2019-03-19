503 Chestnut Oak Drive

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***



Beautiful five bedroom, three bath with lots of space and move-in ready! Sunny kitchen with appliances and cozy breakfast nook. Updated neutral paint, hardwood and carpeted floors. Separate dining area and living room with decorative stone fireplace. Lots of room for expansion with 2 bedrooms in the lower level. You will not want to miss this home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



High school: Creekside High School;

Middle school: Bear Creek Middle School;

Elementary school: Palmetto Elementary School.

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

Smoking: No



Year Built: 2002

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.