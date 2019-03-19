All apartments in Palmetto
503 Chestnut Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

503 Chestnut Oak Drive

503 Chestnut Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 Chestnut Oak Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Beautiful five bedroom, three bath with lots of space and move-in ready! Sunny kitchen with appliances and cozy breakfast nook. Updated neutral paint, hardwood and carpeted floors. Separate dining area and living room with decorative stone fireplace. Lots of room for expansion with 2 bedrooms in the lower level. You will not want to miss this home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Creekside High School;
Middle school: Bear Creek Middle School;
Elementary school: Palmetto Elementary School.
Smoking: No

Year Built: 2002
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Chestnut Oak Drive have any available units?
503 Chestnut Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 503 Chestnut Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Chestnut Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Chestnut Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Chestnut Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 503 Chestnut Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 503 Chestnut Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 503 Chestnut Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Chestnut Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Chestnut Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 503 Chestnut Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 503 Chestnut Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Chestnut Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Chestnut Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Chestnut Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Chestnut Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Chestnut Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
