2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2211-02

We recently completed an extensive renovation that included new doors and windows, a fresh coat of paint and a new pool and surrounding amenity package.



Hampton Halls amenities include:



- Swimming pool thats open 365 days a year

- Outdoor kitchen with grill

- Covered pavilion with picnic tables, lights and ceiling fans

- Free WiFi in pool area

- Air conditioned library with high speed Internet connections

- Clothes care center that accepts debit and credit cards

- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations

- Playground with picnic table and grill

