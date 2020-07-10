2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2211-02

Amenities
We recently completed an extensive renovation that included new doors and windows, a fresh coat of paint and a new pool and surrounding amenity package.
Hampton Halls amenities include:
- Swimming pool thats open 365 days a year
- Outdoor kitchen with grill
- Covered pavilion with picnic tables, lights and ceiling fans
- Free WiFi in pool area
- Air conditioned library with high speed Internet connections
- Clothes care center that accepts debit and credit cards
- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations
- Playground with picnic table and grill
Amenities
Swimming Pool
Pet Friendly
Covered Pavillion
Laundry Facility
Pet Stations
Kids Play Area
Picnic Area
Library w/ Highspeed Internet
Outdoor Kitchen