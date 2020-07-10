Rent Calculator
North Druid Hills, GA
/
2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09
2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09
2194 Briarcliff Road
No Longer Available
2194 Briarcliff Road, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Rent: $950.30
Application Fee: $55
Security Deposit: $250
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have any available units?
2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Druid Hills, GA
.
Is 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 currently offering any rent specials?
2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 pet-friendly?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills
.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 offer parking?
Yes, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 offers parking.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have a pool?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not have a pool.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have accessible units?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not have accessible units.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not have units with air conditioning.
