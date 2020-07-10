All apartments in North Druid Hills
North Druid Hills, GA
2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09

2194 Briarcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

2194 Briarcliff Road, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Rent: $950.30
Application Fee: $55
Security Deposit: $250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have any available units?
2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
Is 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 currently offering any rent specials?
2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 pet-friendly?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 offer parking?
Yes, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 offers parking.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have a pool?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not have a pool.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have accessible units?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not have accessible units.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2194 Briarcliff Rd Northeast Unit: 2182-09 does not have units with air conditioning.

