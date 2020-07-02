All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:45 AM

1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast

1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast have any available units?
1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
Is 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1892 Mount Royal Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

