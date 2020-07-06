1826 Stephanie Trail NE

Amenities

Three-story townhome in the popular Towns at Druid Hills! Near Emory/CDC/VA! Walking distance to Toco Hills Shopping Center. Easy Access to I-85 and Brookhaven and Buckhead! Custom Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Hardwood Floors! Large Master Suite with walk-in closets & large bathroom. 2 Car Garage. Gated community. Quartz counter-tops in bathrooms and kitchen. Great Location!!!