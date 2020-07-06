All apartments in North Druid Hills
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1826 Stephanie Trail NE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 4:09 AM

1826 Stephanie Trail NE

1826 Stephanie Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Stephanie Trail, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three-story townhome in the popular Towns at Druid Hills! Near Emory/CDC/VA! Walking distance to Toco Hills Shopping Center. Easy Access to I-85 and Brookhaven and Buckhead! Custom Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Hardwood Floors! Large Master Suite with walk-in closets & large bathroom. 2 Car Garage. Gated community. Quartz counter-tops in bathrooms and kitchen. Great Location!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Stephanie Trail NE have any available units?
1826 Stephanie Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1826 Stephanie Trail NE have?
Some of 1826 Stephanie Trail NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Stephanie Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Stephanie Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Stephanie Trail NE pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Stephanie Trail NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1826 Stephanie Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 1826 Stephanie Trail NE offers parking.
Does 1826 Stephanie Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 Stephanie Trail NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Stephanie Trail NE have a pool?
No, 1826 Stephanie Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Stephanie Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 1826 Stephanie Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Stephanie Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 Stephanie Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 Stephanie Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 Stephanie Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.

