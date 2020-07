Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Great house in sought after neighborhood. Spacious ranch with five bedrooms and three full baths in the heart of Toco Hills. Second kitchen downstair with two bedrooms and a full bath plus exterior entry. Storage space or large workshop in front of the carport. Large private lot with fenced backyard. Close to I-85, Emory and CDC. Won't last.