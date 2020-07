Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

All brick Ranch home just off Briarcliff within easy walking distance to Emory. Perfect for students. Available immediately. Security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease, $60 application fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,950

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.