Neighborhood Guide: North Decatur

Check out the top neighborhoods in North Decatur for renting an apartment: Medlock Park, Decatur Heights, Leafmore - Creek Park Hill and more

  1. 1. Medlock Park
    Verified

    1 of 28

    $
    44 Units Available
    Medlock Park
    Inkwell Decatur
    2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,599
    770 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,114
    1156 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 30

    $
    27 Units Available
    Medlock Park
    Cortland Viridian
    3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,213
    669 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,700
    1179 sqft
  2. 2. Decatur Heights
    Verified

    1 of 20

    9 Units Available
    Decatur Heights
    The Clarion
    10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,303
    784 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,407
    1105 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,551
    1373 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 18

    $
    98 Units Available
    Decatur Heights
    Arcadia Decatur
    240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,350
    777 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,893
    1098 sqft
  3. 3. Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
    Verified

    1 of 41

    9 Units Available
    Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
    Avana Druid Hills
    3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,283
    947 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,374
    1313 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,590
    1355 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 28

    22 Units Available
    Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
    Cortland 3131
    3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,322
    717 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,628
    1011 sqft
  4. 4. Clairmont Heights
    Verified

    1 of 16

    8 Units Available
    Clairmont Heights
    Gables Montclair
    100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,345
    980 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,250
    1553 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask

    1 of 15

    1 Unit Available
    Clairmont Heights
    582 Emory Oaks Way
    582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,395
    1361 sqft
