Neighborhood Guide: North Decatur
Check out the top neighborhoods in North Decatur for renting an apartment: Medlock Park, Decatur Heights, Leafmore - Creek Park Hill and more
- 1. Medlock ParkSee all 489 apartments in Medlock ParkVerified
1 of 28Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm$44 Units AvailableMedlock ParkInkwell Decatur2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA1 Bedroom$1,599770 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,1141156 sqftVerified
1 of 30Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm$27 Units AvailableMedlock ParkCortland Viridian3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA1 Bedroom$1,213669 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7001179 sqft
- 2. Decatur HeightsSee all 382 apartments in Decatur HeightsVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm9 Units AvailableDecatur HeightsThe Clarion10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA1 Bedroom$1,303784 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4071105 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,5511373 sqftVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm$98 Units AvailableDecatur HeightsArcadia Decatur240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA1 Bedroom$1,350777 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,8931098 sqft
- 3. Leafmore - Creek Park HillSee all 418 apartments in Leafmore - Creek Park HillVerified
1 of 41Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm9 Units AvailableLeafmore - Creek Park HillAvana Druid Hills3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA1 Bedroom$1,283947 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3741313 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,5901355 sqftVerified
1 of 28Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm22 Units AvailableLeafmore - Creek Park HillCortland 31313131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA1 Bedroom$1,322717 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6281011 sqft
- 4. Clairmont HeightsSee all 477 apartments in Clairmont HeightsVerified
1 of 16Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm8 Units AvailableClairmont HeightsGables Montclair100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA1 Bedroom$1,345980 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,2501553 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm1 Unit AvailableClairmont Heights582 Emory Oaks Way582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA2 Bedrooms$1,3951361 sqft
