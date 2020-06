Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Absolutely fabulous location !! Just minutes to Emory and downtown Decatur. Prepare to be impressed upon entry, featuring huge living room with separate dining. Nice fully equipped kitchen. Beautiful patio, perfect for those warm nights. Master upstairs with double vanity, walk-in closet and separate jacuzzi tub. Two jack and jill guest rooms upstairs, and two additional rooms downstairs on bottom level. Call Susie for a private viewing, this will move fast. 4048047306