Medlock Park home for rent. Located in the Laurel Ridge Elementary School District. This home has brand new refinished hardwood floors, undated roof, newer water heater and appliances. The landlord pays for the lawn service. There is a generator so you never need to worry about being without power. Walking distance to Medlock Park, Medlock Pool and the Clyde Shepherd Nature Preserve. Walk to shopping, Walmart, Sprouts, Aldi, Whole Foods 365 and so much more.