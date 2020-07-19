1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105

Amenities
Prime location near I85, Emory, CDC, Shepherd Spinal, Children's Healthcare, DT Decatur MARTA, Executive Park, Toco Hills. New paint, new flooring-designer colors. NO CARPET, new fridge, dw, gas cooking, new HVAC. One of the largest 1 bedrooms in the area, formal Dr, LVR, BKFST Rm. Compare to Apts and save. Quiet, secure building with code access, assigned garage parking space. Tile backsplash just installed along with new Washer & Dryer and Stainless Steel stove! Mason Mill Park is one block away. The park has a brand new paved trail portion, community center, etc.