Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105

1142 North Jamestown Road · No Longer Available
Location

1142 North Jamestown Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Prime location near I85, Emory, CDC, Shepherd Spinal, Children's Healthcare, DT Decatur MARTA, Executive Park, Toco Hills. New paint, new flooring-designer colors. NO CARPET, new fridge, dw, gas cooking, new HVAC. One of the largest 1 bedrooms in the area, formal Dr, LVR, BKFST Rm. Compare to Apts and save. Quiet, secure building with code access, assigned garage parking space. Tile backsplash just installed along with new Washer & Dryer and Stainless Steel stove! Mason Mill Park is one block away. The park has a brand new paved trail portion, community center, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 have any available units?
1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 have?
Some of 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 currently offering any rent specials?
1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 pet-friendly?
No, 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 offer parking?
Yes, 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 offers parking.
Does 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 have a pool?
No, 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 does not have a pool.
Does 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 have accessible units?
No, 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105 has units with air conditioning.
