1142 N Jamestown Road Unit # 105

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Prime location near I85, Emory, CDC, Shepherd Spinal, Children's Healthcare, DT Decatur MARTA, Executive Park, Toco Hills. New paint, new flooring-designer colors. NO CARPET, new fridge, dw, gas cooking, new HVAC. One of the largest 1 bedrooms in the area, formal Dr, LVR, BKFST Rm. Compare to Apts and save. Quiet, secure building with code access, assigned garage parking space. Tile backsplash just installed along with new Washer & Dryer and Stainless Steel stove! Mason Mill Park is one block away. The park has a brand new paved trail portion, community center, etc.