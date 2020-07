Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

MOVE IN READY AND VACANT Beautiful END Unit townhome with sunfilled open floor plan, ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS all through the house , ALL NEW STAINLES KITCHEN APPLICANCES,NEW WASHER AND DRYER, NEW PAINT and NEW LIGHTINGS. Kitchen with Island and pantry openS to family room. Privated wooded backyard with storage. Plenty of guest parking close by.