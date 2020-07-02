5565 Westberry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

*** Available Now***

Photos to Come!

The charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level home in Norcross with a covered front porch, is move-in ready for new residents and features 1,512 sq.ft.including a large sunny applianced eat-in kitchen with a view to the family room perfect for gatherings, a spacious master with private bath and 2 more nice sized bedrooms and a hall bath on the upper level. The cute patio in the backyard is a great place for cookouts with friends. This home is a must see! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.