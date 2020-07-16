50 Betty Ann Lane

Amenities

Beautiful house in Covington! - Beautifully maintained home! Still shows like a new home! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the lower level. There is also a kitchenette and extra room on lower level that could be an additional office or even an in-law suite. Kitchen has granite countertops with custom stained cabinets. Main level has large great room with stacked stone fireplace, master suite with trey ceilings, master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Home also features a deck, patio, and 2 car garage. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets not allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5553970)