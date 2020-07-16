All apartments in Newton County
50 Betty Ann Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

50 Betty Ann Lane

50 Betty Ann Lane · (678) 929-4345
Location

50 Betty Ann Lane, Newton County, GA 30016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 50 Betty Ann Lane · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house in Covington! - Beautifully maintained home! Still shows like a new home! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the lower level. There is also a kitchenette and extra room on lower level that could be an additional office or even an in-law suite. Kitchen has granite countertops with custom stained cabinets. Main level has large great room with stacked stone fireplace, master suite with trey ceilings, master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Home also features a deck, patio, and 2 car garage. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets not allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5553970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Betty Ann Lane have any available units?
50 Betty Ann Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Betty Ann Lane have?
Some of 50 Betty Ann Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Betty Ann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
50 Betty Ann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Betty Ann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 50 Betty Ann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton County.
Does 50 Betty Ann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 50 Betty Ann Lane offers parking.
Does 50 Betty Ann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Betty Ann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Betty Ann Lane have a pool?
No, 50 Betty Ann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 50 Betty Ann Lane have accessible units?
No, 50 Betty Ann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Betty Ann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Betty Ann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Betty Ann Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Betty Ann Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
