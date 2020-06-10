All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 7 Abington Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
7 Abington Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:57 AM

7 Abington Lane

7 Abington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Abington Lane, Newnan, GA 30263
Madison Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Newnan home boasts 2,600 sq ft of comfortable living space! Features include hardwood and carpeted floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, garage, private back yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Abington Lane have any available units?
7 Abington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 7 Abington Lane have?
Some of 7 Abington Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Abington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Abington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Abington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Abington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7 Abington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7 Abington Lane offers parking.
Does 7 Abington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Abington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Abington Lane have a pool?
No, 7 Abington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7 Abington Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Abington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Abington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Abington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Abington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Abington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University