Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
62 Trotter Ct
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
62 Trotter Ct
62 Trotter Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
62 Trotter Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like new! 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage, private patio, all kitchen appliances included, ranch floor plan, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 62 Trotter Ct have any available units?
62 Trotter Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 62 Trotter Ct have?
Some of 62 Trotter Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 62 Trotter Ct currently offering any rent specials?
62 Trotter Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Trotter Ct pet-friendly?
No, 62 Trotter Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 62 Trotter Ct offer parking?
Yes, 62 Trotter Ct offers parking.
Does 62 Trotter Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Trotter Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Trotter Ct have a pool?
No, 62 Trotter Ct does not have a pool.
Does 62 Trotter Ct have accessible units?
No, 62 Trotter Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Trotter Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Trotter Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Trotter Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Trotter Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
