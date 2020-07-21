All apartments in Newnan
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

51 Shady Oak Lane

51 Shady Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

51 Shady Oak Lane, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEWNAN- 51 Shady Oak Lane 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Garage - Newer Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch home with 2 Car garage.
Will be painted and New flooring put in the whole house.
Gas Water Heater and Gas Furnace
Will be getting a new Electric Stove

How to Qualify:
1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly

2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)

3. Have proof of income

4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App

5. We do not check credit

6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease

We do not accept section 8

(RLNE4994866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Shady Oak Lane have any available units?
51 Shady Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 51 Shady Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
51 Shady Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Shady Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 51 Shady Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 51 Shady Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 51 Shady Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 51 Shady Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Shady Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Shady Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 51 Shady Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 51 Shady Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 51 Shady Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Shady Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Shady Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Shady Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Shady Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
