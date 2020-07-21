Amenities

garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

NEWNAN- 51 Shady Oak Lane 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Garage - Newer Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch home with 2 Car garage.

Will be painted and New flooring put in the whole house.

Gas Water Heater and Gas Furnace

Will be getting a new Electric Stove



How to Qualify:

1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly



2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)



3. Have proof of income



4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App



5. We do not check credit



6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease



We do not accept section 8



(RLNE4994866)