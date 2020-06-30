All apartments in Newnan
Location

42 Corbel Way, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful sun filled townhome in Summergrove. 2 bedrooms each with own bath + open loft for office or 2nd family room. A perfect roommate plan! Excellent condition & very stylish with a 2 story greatroom & fireplace, hardwood floors & nice open floor plan with living & dining areas, kitchen & outside to the back deck all joined. All appliances are included (washer, dryer, stainless refrigerator, DW, range & built-in microwave) This is an end unit with more privacy than some others & partial lake view from back. Summergrove neighborhood offers great amenities - swimming, tennis, parks, sidewalks & a golf course & has easy access to Newnan & PTC with shopping & restaurants. An excellent value for such a spacious home (over 1700 sq ft) & no yard work! Please call office for appointment to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Corbel Way have any available units?
42 Corbel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 42 Corbel Way have?
Some of 42 Corbel Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Corbel Way currently offering any rent specials?
42 Corbel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Corbel Way pet-friendly?
No, 42 Corbel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 42 Corbel Way offer parking?
Yes, 42 Corbel Way offers parking.
Does 42 Corbel Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Corbel Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Corbel Way have a pool?
Yes, 42 Corbel Way has a pool.
Does 42 Corbel Way have accessible units?
No, 42 Corbel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Corbel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Corbel Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Corbel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Corbel Way does not have units with air conditioning.

