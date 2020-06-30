42 Corbel Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful sun filled townhome in Summergrove. 2 bedrooms each with own bath + open loft for office or 2nd family room. A perfect roommate plan! Excellent condition & very stylish with a 2 story greatroom & fireplace, hardwood floors & nice open floor plan with living & dining areas, kitchen & outside to the back deck all joined. All appliances are included (washer, dryer, stainless refrigerator, DW, range & built-in microwave) This is an end unit with more privacy than some others & partial lake view from back. Summergrove neighborhood offers great amenities - swimming, tennis, parks, sidewalks & a golf course & has easy access to Newnan & PTC with shopping & restaurants. An excellent value for such a spacious home (over 1700 sq ft) & no yard work! Please call office for appointment to see.