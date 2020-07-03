41 Mosswood Trail

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

A MUST SEE AS HOME IN POPULAR SWIM/TENNIS SIDEWALK COMMUNITY HAS UPGRADED FEATURES THAT ARE HARD TO FIND! ENTER AND SAY WOW ! APPRX. 12 FT. SOARING CEILINGS & ARCHWAYS DEFINE GREAT RM, FORMAL DINING AND HOME OFFICE/FORMAL LIVING RM. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL LIVING AREAS/CARPET IN BEDROOMS. GRANITE COUNTERS AND CABINETS TO THE CEILING IN OPEN KITCHEN! BUILT-IN DESK AND BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOK PRIVATE LEVEL PRIVATE YARD. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN WITH ALL ROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL. STONE FIREPLACE ANCHORS OVERSIZED GREAT ROOM. MASTER br HAS LG BAY WINDOW W/POPULAR BARN STYLE DOOR TO MASTER BATH. SEP. GARDEN TUB AND SHOWER UPDATED OIL RUBBED BRONZE PLUMBING , HARDWARE AND LIGHT FIXTURES. CALL NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.



