Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:04 AM

41 Mosswood Trail

41 Mosswood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

41 Mosswood Trail, Newnan, GA 30265
Woodstream

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
A MUST SEE AS HOME IN POPULAR SWIM/TENNIS SIDEWALK COMMUNITY HAS UPGRADED FEATURES THAT ARE HARD TO FIND! ENTER AND SAY WOW ! APPRX. 12 FT. SOARING CEILINGS & ARCHWAYS DEFINE GREAT RM, FORMAL DINING AND HOME OFFICE/FORMAL LIVING RM. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL LIVING AREAS/CARPET IN BEDROOMS. GRANITE COUNTERS AND CABINETS TO THE CEILING IN OPEN KITCHEN! BUILT-IN DESK AND BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOK PRIVATE LEVEL PRIVATE YARD. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN WITH ALL ROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL. STONE FIREPLACE ANCHORS OVERSIZED GREAT ROOM. MASTER br HAS LG BAY WINDOW W/POPULAR BARN STYLE DOOR TO MASTER BATH. SEP. GARDEN TUB AND SHOWER UPDATED OIL RUBBED BRONZE PLUMBING , HARDWARE AND LIGHT FIXTURES. CALL NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Mosswood Trail have any available units?
41 Mosswood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 41 Mosswood Trail have?
Some of 41 Mosswood Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Mosswood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
41 Mosswood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Mosswood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Mosswood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 41 Mosswood Trail offer parking?
No, 41 Mosswood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 41 Mosswood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Mosswood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Mosswood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 41 Mosswood Trail has a pool.
Does 41 Mosswood Trail have accessible units?
No, 41 Mosswood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Mosswood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Mosswood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Mosswood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Mosswood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

