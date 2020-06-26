214 Lake Cove Approach

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

WOW! Extremely upgraded ranch home located by lake and Eastlake pool and park. As you walk into this gorgeous home you are greeted with custom travertine tile floors which open into a large family area with stacked stone fireplace and attached dining room. Kitchen is open to great room area with long eating bar area. New stainless steel high end appliances in the kitchen. Large Master Suite on main level with new flooring plus two more bedrooms and another bath. Walk in laundry room with tile floors, level backyard backs to green space with patio. Just a short walk to lake with fishing dock and Eastlake amenity area with playground, pool, lazy river and multi purpose court. Ideal location in this resort like subdivision! Washer/Dryer included. A must see!