Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

214 Lake Cove Approach

Location

214 Lake Cove Approach, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
WOW! Extremely upgraded ranch home located by lake and Eastlake pool and park. As you walk into this gorgeous home you are greeted with custom travertine tile floors which open into a large family area with stacked stone fireplace and attached dining room. Kitchen is open to great room area with long eating bar area. New stainless steel high end appliances in the kitchen. Large Master Suite on main level with new flooring plus two more bedrooms and another bath. Walk in laundry room with tile floors, level backyard backs to green space with patio. Just a short walk to lake with fishing dock and Eastlake amenity area with playground, pool, lazy river and multi purpose court. Ideal location in this resort like subdivision! Washer/Dryer included. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Lake Cove Approach have any available units?
214 Lake Cove Approach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 214 Lake Cove Approach have?
Some of 214 Lake Cove Approach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Lake Cove Approach currently offering any rent specials?
214 Lake Cove Approach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Lake Cove Approach pet-friendly?
No, 214 Lake Cove Approach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 214 Lake Cove Approach offer parking?
Yes, 214 Lake Cove Approach offers parking.
Does 214 Lake Cove Approach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Lake Cove Approach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Lake Cove Approach have a pool?
Yes, 214 Lake Cove Approach has a pool.
Does 214 Lake Cove Approach have accessible units?
No, 214 Lake Cove Approach does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Lake Cove Approach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Lake Cove Approach has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Lake Cove Approach have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Lake Cove Approach does not have units with air conditioning.
