206 Lake Forest Dr

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage hot tub

Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Walk to the lake and Playground! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings, hand scraped wood floors. Formal dining room, living room, office, large family room with high ceilings, breakfast room overlooks backyard, huge open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters tops perfect for entertainment! Master bedroom on the main level boasts a spa like en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard, Covered Oversized Porch, 3 CAR garage! Fantastic lot! Enjoy all the amenities the SummerGrove community has to offer.