All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 206 Lake Forest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
206 Lake Forest Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

206 Lake Forest Dr

206 Lake Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

206 Lake Forest Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Walk to the lake and Playground! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings, hand scraped wood floors. Formal dining room, living room, office, large family room with high ceilings, breakfast room overlooks backyard, huge open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters tops perfect for entertainment! Master bedroom on the main level boasts a spa like en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard, Covered Oversized Porch, 3 CAR garage! Fantastic lot! Enjoy all the amenities the SummerGrove community has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Lake Forest Dr have any available units?
206 Lake Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 206 Lake Forest Dr have?
Some of 206 Lake Forest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Lake Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
206 Lake Forest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Lake Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 206 Lake Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 206 Lake Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 206 Lake Forest Dr does offer parking.
Does 206 Lake Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Lake Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Lake Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 206 Lake Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 206 Lake Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 206 Lake Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Lake Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Lake Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Lake Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Lake Forest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University