184 Village Park Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:29 PM

184 Village Park Drive

184 Village Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

184 Village Park Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Sought after Newnan Community
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 story traditional home nestled in the sought-after Villages at Stillwood Farms neighborhood. This Cozy home features an open floor plan, Living Room, Dining area, Kitchen with island , backsplash, hardwood flooring, 3 Spacious bedrooms on upper level, 2 car garage and private backyard. Great Newnan location! This community has easy access to I-85, the Cancer Treatment Center of America, Newnan Hospital, Ashley Park Shopping Mall and The Forum.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

