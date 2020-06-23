Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
15 Knox Pass
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Knox Pass
15 Knox Pass
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15 Knox Pass, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pride of ownership, private lot, wooded yard, covered patio, hardwood floors, 2 car garage, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Knox Pass have any available units?
15 Knox Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 15 Knox Pass have?
Some of 15 Knox Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 Knox Pass currently offering any rent specials?
15 Knox Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Knox Pass pet-friendly?
No, 15 Knox Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 15 Knox Pass offer parking?
Yes, 15 Knox Pass offers parking.
Does 15 Knox Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Knox Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Knox Pass have a pool?
No, 15 Knox Pass does not have a pool.
Does 15 Knox Pass have accessible units?
No, 15 Knox Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Knox Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Knox Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Knox Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Knox Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
