6434 Pinebark Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Very Clean Condo in another one of the Atlanta Region's growing communities. Lots of space. Great Location!!! Minutes away from Clayton State University, Southlake Mall and access points to I-75, I-675 and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Home was just renovated.Fresh paint on the walls. Brand new carpet. Beautiful hardwood floors. 2 bedroom 2bath Condo. Great for Roommates or a Family. Lots of potential. Don't pass up this great opportunity. Cable TV Connections, Foyer - 2 Story, Walk-in Closets, Rent includes Exterior Maintenance, Garbage Pickup, Grounds Maintenance, Swimming, Tennis