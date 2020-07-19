All apartments in Morrow
6434 Pinebark Way

6434 Pinebark Way · No Longer Available
Location

6434 Pinebark Way, Morrow, GA 30260
Morrow

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Very Clean Condo in another one of the Atlanta Region's growing communities. Lots of space. Great Location!!! Minutes away from Clayton State University, Southlake Mall and access points to I-75, I-675 and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Home was just renovated.Fresh paint on the walls. Brand new carpet. Beautiful hardwood floors. 2 bedroom 2bath Condo. Great for Roommates or a Family. Lots of potential. Don't pass up this great opportunity. Cable TV Connections, Foyer - 2 Story, Walk-in Closets, Rent includes Exterior Maintenance, Garbage Pickup, Grounds Maintenance, Swimming, Tennis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 Pinebark Way have any available units?
6434 Pinebark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrow, GA.
What amenities does 6434 Pinebark Way have?
Some of 6434 Pinebark Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 Pinebark Way currently offering any rent specials?
6434 Pinebark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 Pinebark Way pet-friendly?
No, 6434 Pinebark Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrow.
Does 6434 Pinebark Way offer parking?
No, 6434 Pinebark Way does not offer parking.
Does 6434 Pinebark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 Pinebark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 Pinebark Way have a pool?
Yes, 6434 Pinebark Way has a pool.
Does 6434 Pinebark Way have accessible units?
No, 6434 Pinebark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 Pinebark Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6434 Pinebark Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6434 Pinebark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6434 Pinebark Way does not have units with air conditioning.
