2058 Fort Trl

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

*THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 SIDED BRICK RENTAL HOME IS LOCATED IN A QUIET AND WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. IT IS SURROUNDED BY A EMERALD GREEN PRIVACY SCREEN, THIS HOUSE IS CONVENIENT TO INTERSTATE. CLOSE TO ALL TYPES SHOPPING STORES. AND ONLY ABOUT 15 MILES FROM THE ATLANTA HARTSFIELD JACKSON AIRPORT. RECENTLY INSTALLED WATER PROOF RESEMBLE HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. MASTER BED HAS HUGE SITTING AREA, WALK-IN CLOSET AND DUAL VANITY SINKS. REFRIGERATOR IS PROVIDED; ALL USE ELECTRIC!!! *ALL APPLICANTS CAN APPLY VIA APPLICATION LINK, OR TEXT LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT, OR EMAIL WITH THEIR FULL NAMES, PHONE NUMBER AND EMAIL ADDRESS. LANDLORD REQUIRES TENANT SCREENING FOR QUALIFIED APPLICATIONS ONLY. OWNER HOLDS REAL ESTATES LICENSE. ***OPEN HOUSE EVERY SUNDAY TILL 12/31/19 FROM 1PM-3PM. ***