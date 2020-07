Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This lovely condo has new carpet and vinyl throughout with new appliances. Have a BBQ on your fenced in patio or enjoy the large living room. The condo is totally electric which features an in unit washer/dryer appliance.



There is a $45 application fee per person. You must make 3.5 times the rent, have no apartment collections, not in bankruptcy, don't have a criminal background and renter's insurance is required. A deposit of $500 must be paid to hold the condo while the application is being processed. The balance of the deposit with the first month's rent must be paid at time of move in.



We would love to make this condo your new home in 2019.