Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park pool 24hr maintenance online portal tennis court trash valet cats allowed garage parking gym business center clubhouse conference room hot tub playground

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Deerfield provides luxury apartment living in Northeast Alpharetta. There is something for everyone at IMT Deerfield, including a wide range of amenities. Enjoy modern upgrades like garden-style oval tubs and private patios and balconies. With three resort-style pools, two lighted tennis courts, and a car care center, our apartment homes at IMT Deerfield are unparalleled in the prestigious Alpharetta neighborhood. Conveniently located near many shops and restaurants in Alpharetta, you will find that the lifestyle you desire is right outside your front door when you live at IMT Deerfield. Come home to luxury living... Come home to IMT Deerfield.