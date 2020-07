Amenities

"Like New"... in the family friendly community of White Columns...top schools & optional Country Club Golf or Social memberships with Pool, Tennis and Fitness Center. This gorgeous and spacious home sits on a private cul-de-sac lot. Hardwoods throughout all 3 levels, upgraded kitchen and baths. Perfect outdoor space with 2 screened porches and large deck.. 3car side entry garage.