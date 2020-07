Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

It doesn’t get much better than this: completely updated home with private, fenced backyard conveniently located near Alpharetta’s finest shopping / restaurants AND fantastic schools! Experience living at its best in this beautiful swim/tennis community. Relax after a hard day of work or play in your finely appointed home that features lovely hardwood floors on main level, stainless steel appliances, stone kitchen countertops, fully renovated bathrooms, and quiet patio. Welcome home!!