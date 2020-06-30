All apartments in Milton
Last updated July 17 2020

695 Alstonefield Drive

695 Alstonefield Drive · (404) 900-4088
Location

695 Alstonefield Drive, Milton, GA 30004
Fairmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 695 Alstonefield Drive · Avail. Aug 8

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2060 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
695 Alstonefield Drive Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August! Situated on a Quiet Street in a Great Swim/Tennis Community Complete with Playground, this Home Offers a Great Open Floor Plan. Hardwood and Tile Flooring on Main with Plenty of Natural Light. Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Refinished Cabinets, Tile Back-splash and SS Appliances (Refrigerator Included). Master Suite has a Large Walk-in Closet and Sizable Bath with Double Vanity, Separate Shower, and Soaking Tub. Updated Lighting and Hardware throughout. Private Fenced Backyard. Level lot. Desirable City of Milton, Fantastic Schools, Convenient to Shopping and Minutes from GA 400! Swim and Tennis Community

Schools:
Elementary: Cogburn
Middle: Hopewell
High: Cambrigde
*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

 We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE2658521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 Alstonefield Drive have any available units?
695 Alstonefield Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 695 Alstonefield Drive have?
Some of 695 Alstonefield Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 Alstonefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
695 Alstonefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 Alstonefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 Alstonefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 695 Alstonefield Drive offer parking?
No, 695 Alstonefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 695 Alstonefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 Alstonefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 Alstonefield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 695 Alstonefield Drive has a pool.
Does 695 Alstonefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 695 Alstonefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 695 Alstonefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 Alstonefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 695 Alstonefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 Alstonefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 695 Alstonefield Drive?
What are you most curious about?
