695 Alstonefield Drive Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Situated on a Quiet Street in a Great Swim/Tennis Community Complete with Playground, this Home Offers a Great Open Floor Plan. Hardwood and Tile Flooring on Main with Plenty of Natural Light. Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Refinished Cabinets, Tile Back-splash and SS Appliances (Refrigerator Included). Master Suite has a Large Walk-in Closet and Sizable Bath with Double Vanity, Separate Shower, and Soaking Tub. Updated Lighting and Hardware throughout. Private Fenced Backyard. Level lot. Desirable City of Milton, Fantastic Schools, Convenient to Shopping and Minutes from GA 400! Swim and Tennis Community



Schools:

Elementary: Cogburn

Middle: Hopewell

High: Cambrigde

*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



