3468 Archgate Court

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in June! 4/2.5 in Alpharetta/Milton area. Kitchen features granite counters, wood floors, breakfast bar, black and SS appliances and oak cabinets. Fridge and washer/dryer are included. Large backyard. Master suite has walk in closet and private bath. Spacious additional bedrooms. Loft area can be used as playroom/office/media room. TOP SCHOOL DISTRICT.



Schools:

Elem: Cogburn Woods

Middle: Hopewell

High: Cambridge

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Dawsonville Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE3597012)