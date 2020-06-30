3468 Archgate Court

Amenities
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in June! 4/2.5 in Alpharetta/Milton area. Kitchen features granite counters, wood floors, breakfast bar, black and SS appliances and oak cabinets. Fridge and washer/dryer are included. Large backyard. Master suite has walk in closet and private bath. Spacious additional bedrooms. Loft area can be used as playroom/office/media room. TOP SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Schools:
Elem: Cogburn Woods
Middle: Hopewell
High: Cambridge
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
