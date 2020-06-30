All apartments in Milton
3468 Archgate Court
3468 Archgate Court

3468 Archgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

3468 Archgate Court, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in June! 4/2.5 in Alpharetta/Milton area. Kitchen features granite counters, wood floors, breakfast bar, black and SS appliances and oak cabinets. Fridge and washer/dryer are included. Large backyard. Master suite has walk in closet and private bath. Spacious additional bedrooms. Loft area can be used as playroom/office/media room. TOP SCHOOL DISTRICT.

Schools:
Elem: Cogburn Woods
Middle: Hopewell
High: Cambridge
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Dawsonville Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3597012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 Archgate Court have any available units?
3468 Archgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3468 Archgate Court have?
Some of 3468 Archgate Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 Archgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
3468 Archgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 Archgate Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3468 Archgate Court is pet friendly.
Does 3468 Archgate Court offer parking?
No, 3468 Archgate Court does not offer parking.
Does 3468 Archgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3468 Archgate Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 Archgate Court have a pool?
No, 3468 Archgate Court does not have a pool.
Does 3468 Archgate Court have accessible units?
No, 3468 Archgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 Archgate Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3468 Archgate Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3468 Archgate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3468 Archgate Court does not have units with air conditioning.
