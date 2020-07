Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Awesome Alpharetta Location~Sought After Towhouse Lifestyle~~HOA Covers the Lawn Care, Trash, Water and Pool~ This 3 Bedroom Townhome Also Has a Lower Level with a Bonus Room and Half Bath. Perfect Privacy for an Office, Game Room, Media Room, etc. This Location Can't Be Beat, Close to Interstate 400, North Point Mall, Avalon Mall, Tons of Restaurants and Shops! Schools: Elementary~Manning Oaks, Middle~ Hopewell, High~ Alpharetta.