3381 TwinRose Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Immaculately maintained 4 bed/3.5 bath unit in sought after WINDWARD location! Mins from GA 400, Avalon, the new Halcyon, Costco, Walmart, Target, shops, restaurants, groceries and so much more! Unit is updated with hardwoods on the main, stained kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, wrought iron rails, built in cabinets & much more! HOA paid by Landlord, includes water, landscape, trash & neighborhood pool! ALPHARETTA HIGH SCHOOL!! A full bedroom/bath in the basement! Sought after floor plan!