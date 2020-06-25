All apartments in Milton
3381 TwinRose Place
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

3381 TwinRose Place

3381 Twinrose Place · No Longer Available
Location

3381 Twinrose Place, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Immaculately maintained 4 bed/3.5 bath unit in sought after WINDWARD location! Mins from GA 400, Avalon, the new Halcyon, Costco, Walmart, Target, shops, restaurants, groceries and so much more! Unit is updated with hardwoods on the main, stained kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, wrought iron rails, built in cabinets & much more! HOA paid by Landlord, includes water, landscape, trash & neighborhood pool! ALPHARETTA HIGH SCHOOL!! A full bedroom/bath in the basement! Sought after floor plan!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

